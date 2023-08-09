Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Gov. Abbott holds ceremonial bill signing for largest property tax cut in Texas history

Governor Greg Abbott today ceremonially signed legislation delivering the largest property tax...
Governor Greg Abbott today ceremonially signed legislation delivering the largest property tax cut in Texas history.(Office of the Texas Governor)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday held a ceremonial bill signing for what his office billed as “the largest property tax cut in Texas history.”

The legislation includes $18 billion in property tax cuts. It was originally passed on June 27, 2023, during a second legislative special session.

Joining Governor Abbot at the bill signing was Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, Senator Paul Bettencourt, State Representative Morgan Meyer and other members of the Texas Legislature.

“Today, I am signing a law that will ensure more than $18 billion in property tax cuts—the largest property tax cut in Texas history,” said Governor Abbott.

Under Senate Bill 2 and Senate Bill 3, the surplus $18 billion in Texas’ budget will be allocated to driving down school district property tax rates, increasing homestead exemptions for Texas homeowners, and increasing Franchise Tax exemptions and appraisal caps for small businesses.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing man from Smith County found deceased near home
KLTV's Kristine Guevara reported live from the scene of the I-20 crash leaking chemicals into a...
18-wheeler leaking diesel into Gregg County creek following wreck
Kevin Vest
TJC Athletic Director passes away after lengthy battle with cancer
Police: Domestic disturbance leads to fatal shooting of Longview man
Lance Phillips, age 40, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Aug. 7. He is charged with...
Arrest affidavits reveal details behind Smith Co. Commissioner’s son’s latest arrest

Latest News

Shoppers will have the chance to purchase qualifying items tax free from Friday, August 11...
East Texas Academy store manager explains what is included in tax-free holiday
The testimony portion of Timothy Chappelle’s sentencing phase concluded Wednesday morning with...
Jury gives 20 years to Smith County inmate convicted of escaping transport van
A dog sits in a kennel at the Smith County Animal Shelter in Tyler.
Smith County commissioners promote animal adoption at Tuesday meeting
Black-owned business month
Black-Owned Business Month highlights economic impact of supporting local establishments
The cost of college has been on a consistent increase for the past several years.
East Texas students facing reality of escalating college costs