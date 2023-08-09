Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Former East Texas resident living in Maui discusses recent wildfires

An East Texas native and Maui resident joined East Texas Now’s Jeremy Butler to discuss the recent wildfires in Hawaii.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUI, Hawaii (KLTV) - An East Texas native and Maui resident joined East Texas Now’s Jeremy Butler to discuss the recent wildfires in Hawaii.

Justin Frazier, a former resident of Tyler, now lives on the island of Maui in the Hawaiian archipelago. Reports say several wildfires are raging across Maui and Hawaii’s Big Island, and Frazier says high winds knocking down power lines are largely to blame.

According to Frazier, the hot, dry conditions combined with the felled and arcing electric wires are starting the fires. The high winds that knocked the power lines down are also contributing to the deadly-fast spread of the intense flames.

Frazier also said historic parts of Maui have succumbed to the fires, including a district called Lahaina. According to Frazier, it’s hard to tell what’s happening in the district as they’ve reportedly lost power and cell service in the area.

According to an HHN story, burn patients have been flown to the island of Oahu, according to Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokesperson Shayne Enright. She couldn’t confirm how many patients were flown in from Maui, but she said a woman in her 60s was transported to a Honolulu hospital burn center in critical condition. Authorities said earlier Wednesday that a firefighter in Maui was hospitalized in stable condition after inhaling smoke.

Officials were not currently aware of any deaths. There’s no count available for the number of structures that have burned or the number of people who have evacuated, but reports say there were four shelters open and that more than 1,000 people were at the largest.

The flames have forced thousands to their homes, and many aren’t sure what they’ll find when they return.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing man from Smith County found deceased near home
KLTV's Kristine Guevara reported live from the scene of the I-20 crash leaking chemicals into a...
18-wheeler leaking diesel into Gregg County creek following wreck
Kevin Vest
TJC Athletic Director passes away after lengthy battle with cancer
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Smith County inmate Timothy Chappelle accused of escaping transport van found guilty
Smith County inmate accused of escaping transport van found guilty

Latest News

WebXtra: Longview fire captain speaks at scene of contained grass fire in Gregg County
WebXtra: Longview fire captain speaks at scene of contained grass fire in Gregg County
WebXtra: Longview fire captain speaks at scene of contained grass fire in Gregg County
WebXtra: Longview fire captain speaks at scene of contained grass fire in Gregg County
Fire on State Highway 110
Wildfire forces closure of SH 110 west of Tyler
WebXtra: Tyler city manager presents proposed 2024 budget to city council
WebXtra: Tyler city manager presents proposed 2024 budget to city council