East Texas (KLTV) - Good evening, East Texas! Those temperatures really skyrocketed this afternoon with triple digits from north to south. There is still a very slight chance for an isolated shower or two in northern counties this evening, but nothing held together yesterday evening, so the chances are slim that anything will hold together this evening. Another very slight chance for isolated showers is still in the forecast for tomorrow evening, but once again, most activity will fall apart before it reaches East Texas. The high pressure moves right over us by the end of the week, which will cut off any chances for rain and warm things up even more. An excessive heat warning is now in effect for all of East Texas through Thursday evening and you can expect that warning to be reissued every day through the weekend as temperatures continue to climb. Our next slight chance for rain will be the middle of next week.

