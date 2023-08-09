City of Tyler budget proposal allocates $21M for infrastructure improvements, $61.5M for police, fire services

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler has released its 2024 budget proposal. Touted as making the city “Future Ready,” the budget includes funding for road construction and improvements, upgrades to the water and sewer systems, as well as increases in funding for the fire and police departments.

The proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 is listed as $242.4 million, marking a 5.83 percent increase from fiscal year 2023. About $21 million of this is listed as investment for things such as street reconstruction, an increase in drainage capacity and traffic signal improvements. Police and fire departments will receive nearly three-quarters of the general fund’s allocation with $36.4 million and $25.1 million, respectively. This is 69 percent of the general fund and marks a 7.93 percent increase in funding from last year’s budget. This increase also includes $2 million for recruiting and retention.

As for revenue, the $0.24792 cents tax rate is a decrease from last year’s rate of $0.26185 cents. Property taxes are projected to bring in about $28.2 million, making up about 31 percent of the general fund, showing a $1.3 million increase from the previous year.

As for street repairs, the proposal states that the city will continue to use its two-cent commitment of the tax rate to fund roughly $2 million toward seal coating 20 miles of streets, as well as maintenance and preservation of the downtown area’s brick streets. An additional $12.9 million from the half-cent fund has been allocated for phase four of the Traffic Signalization Modernization Project.

Under this proposal, residents will see an increase of $0.51 for water and sewer collection. This is done as Tyler Water Utilities graduates to phase two of a move toward a uniform rate structure where residents pay a flat rate for water used without a subsidy. Additionally, residential trash collection rates will increase by an additional $1.85 per month. A regulatory compliance fee of $6.28 will be added to pay down the debt of rehabilitating Tyler’s sanitary sewer system. All told, this will increase costs for residents in an amount between $9.16 and $11.51 per month.

Budget Highlights

Other General Fund Expenditures:

2 fire engines - $640,000 each

Park security cameras - $6,000

Replace median planted beds with stamped concrete - $150,000

Half-Cent Fund Expenditures:

Tourism/trails - $627,872

Streets/traffic - $12.9 million

Drainage - $7.1 million

Parks Improvement Fund:

Lindsey Park Soccer Fields - $100,000

Winters Park renovations - $400,000

