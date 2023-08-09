Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Hot and Dry! Next rain chances early next week.
Hot and Dry.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Heat Advisories north...Excessive Heat Warnings, south again today. We are anticipating more intense heat through the next 7 days...at least, here in East Texas. No Major Changes are likely. Maybe, Just Maybe, a few showers early next week, but up and until then, we stay HOT and DRY. High Temperatures near 104° and Low Temperatures near 80° are likely. Windy, SW winds are expected to persist into early next week making/keeping the Fire Danger, HIGH! Burn Bans continue for much of East Texas until further notice. Please HYDRATE and stay as cool as possible. Continue to Pray for Rain. Have a great day.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing man from Smith County found deceased near home
KLTV's Kristine Guevara reported live from the scene of the I-20 crash leaking chemicals into a...
18-wheeler leaking diesel into Gregg County creek following wreck
Kevin Vest
TJC Athletic Director passes away after lengthy battle with cancer
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Smith County inmate Timothy Chappelle accused of escaping transport van found guilty
Smith County inmate accused of escaping transport van found guilty

Latest News

Hot and Dry.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Tuesday 8-8-23
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips