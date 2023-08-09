18-wheeler fire slows traffic on Interstate 20 in Gregg Co. overnight

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Westbound traffic on Interstate 20 near Liberty City was reduced to one lane Tuesday night into Wednesday morning after an 18-wheeler fire.

According to Sabine Fire and Rescue, the big rig caught fire late Tuesday around Mile Marker 583, which is the exit for Texas Highway 135 near Liberty City.

(Source: KLTV staff)

The trucker escaped the rig unharmed, according to the VFD.

Traffic was expected to be reduced to one lane in the area into the early-morning hours of Wednesday.

Sabine Fire & Rescue crews responded to Interstate 20 at Mile Marker 583, near Liberty City. (Source: Sabine Fire & Rescue)

This happened two miles away from an earlier unrelated crash involving another large truck in the eastbound lanes of I-20. Tuesday afternoon, a blowout sent the oilfield workover rig into a guardrail and down an embankment into Little Caney Creek.

