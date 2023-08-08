What East Texans working as delivery, ride-share drivers need to know about insurance liability

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Many may overlook having the proper insurance coverage when signing up to work for delivery and ride-share services like Door Dash or Uber. In the state of Texas, people who work as ride-share or delivery drivers are required to have additional coverage that extends beyond the Texas minimum amount.

If occupational drivers got in an accident without having the proper insurance, their insurance company could get their claims denied and damages to them and other drivers involved would not be covered.

Attorney at Law Justin Roberts advises working drivers to revise their personal and employers’ insurance policies. If in doubt, he recommends, “you want to make sure you know what that coverage is, so you can supplement it and be aware if you do get in a situation where you need to have it there.”

It’s the workers’ responsibility to look at different quotes to see what insures them and maintains their liability. Wrecks can be costly for all people involved. Attorney Roberts says communication is key to prevent costly damages.

If involved in a ride-share driver caused accident, agents advise you to file a claim with your own insurance. Some ride-share and delivery companies will step in and offer both their workers and other drivers involved in an accident coverage, while others offer none.

To learn more about Texas requirements, you can head over to the Texas Department of Insurance website.

