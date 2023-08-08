Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TJC Athletic Director passes away after lengthy battle with cancer

Kevin Vest
Kevin Vest(Kevin Vest)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Junior College announced the passing of their Athletic Director on Tuesday morning.

According to a social media post from the Tyler Junior College Athletics official Facebook page, Kevin Vest passed away after losing a lengthy battle against melanoma. He was assigned as the Apaches athletic director in 2019, winning Athletic Director of the Year award in the 2020-2021 season.

