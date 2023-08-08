Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Smith County inmate accused of escaping transport van found guilty

The officer who tackled Timothy Chappelle after Chappelle's escape, Chris Rayner, testifies in court.
By Mack Shaw
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man accused of escaping an inmate transport van by kicking out a window represented himself in court Tuesday, where he was found guilty.

Timothy Chappelle, 42, of Killeen, was captured in January after allegedly escaping from a stopped transport van in Tyler. Chappelle was originally arrested in October of 2022 for criminal mischief, and was being transported in a Smith County van when he made his escape. He was captured soon afterwards, reportedly having already broken into two homes, and has been held in custody on charges of escape and burglary since January. On Tuesday, Chappelle was found guilty of his charges.

On July 28, Judge Austin Jackson approved Chappelle’s motion to fire his appointed attorney, Mr. Kurt Noell, and to represent himself in court. Chappelle’s trial began Tuesday, where the state presented seven witnesses before resting their case. Chappelle was denied all of his subpoenaed witnesses by Jackson, and decided not to testify.

Closing statements began around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, and after deliberation, the jury returned a guilty verdict. The sentencing phase began soon afterwards, and a punishment is set to be decided soon.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

