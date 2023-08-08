Smith County commissioners promote animal adoption at Tuesday meeting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court discussed the voter-approved tax rate increase, as well as an effort to promote animal adoption.

As part of Clear The Shelter Month nationwide, Smith County Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees with a donation of washcloths, towels or blankets. A special event will be held Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Commissioners also approved a proposed tax rate today. It is not the final tax rate for the year, but this approval is to move forward with the tax rate process. Last year, the tax rate was 33 cents. The proposed tax rate is now $0.347, a 1.7 cent increase. This is a voter-approved increase for the Smith County Courthouse updates and parking garage project.

