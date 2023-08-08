Missing man from Smith County found deceased near home

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man who was reported missing has been found deceased near his home Tuesday morning.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Gilbert Lay, 60, was located deceased in a field approximately 100 yards southeast of his residence. Smith County investigators and the crime scene unit are one the scene conducting initial investigations.

Lay was reported missing at around midnight on Tuesday night near the Tyler State Park. According to authorities, Lay had been reported missing since late Sunday or early morning Monday. He has been known to walk to the Tyler State Park in the balk and was legally blind and suffered from PTSD as well as high blood pressure.

Gilbert Lay (Smith County Sheriffs Office)

