Mineola man charged with murder has trial moved to September

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly states Timell Jones pleaded guilty. This was the result of receiving information on a different defendant from the district judge’s office.

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - A Mineola man charged with murder in 2020 now has a trial date set for September.

Timell Tiquan Jones, 26, was arrested on Sept. 9, 2020, for the death of Dustin James Thomas, 20. The homicide occurred on County Road 2800 overnight Sept. 6 according to Tom Castloo, who served as sheriff at the time.

Jones was booked into the Wood County Jail in 2020, where he has been held on a $1 million bond.

Jones’ sentence will be decided by a jury in a process set to begin Tuesday.

The trial is set for Sept. 11.

