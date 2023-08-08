Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Kilgore College introduces new men’s basketball coach

Robert Byrd joins Kilgore College as the new head men's basketball coach
By Mark Bownds
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore College introduced its newest head men’s basketball coach Robert Byrd on Monday in a press conference.

He said, “I’m going to bring to Kilgore College, you know my standards won’t change on in the classroom. We’re going to have high academic standards for our student athletes. They’re going to go to class. They’re going to do their work. They’re gonna represent not only themselves, the program their family well in the classroom, on campus and in the community, and then we’re gonna put an exciting product on the basketball court as well.”

Athletic Director Courtney Pruitt said, “he will continue to keep the Kilgore tradition alive. His ability to recruit has been shown within his resume with the successful seasons that he’s had prior up to Kilgore taking over Coastal Bend, Coastal used to be the laughingstock we had in region 14. So he’s done a impeccable job to turn that program around. So we’re just really excited about what he’s going to bring to our athletic department.

Coach Byrd added, “full transparency. I mean, it’s it’s what I’ve been working towards throughout my entire career. So it’s one I’m truly excited about. I know what the expectations are, and I’m looking forward to meeting those.”

The Kilgore basketball team will begin the season on November 7th as they are slated to take on Lone Star College – Tomball.

