Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard expected to miss significant time with hand injury

Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard is expected to miss significant time after sustaining a hand injury in camp
Houston Texans
Houston Texans(source: Houston Texas)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard is expected to miss significant time after sustaining a hand injury in camp.

“Tytus (Howard), he’s still dealing with that (hand injury) and will probably be out for a while,” coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday. “We’ll re-address that later.”

When pressed on exactly how long Howard is expected to be out, Ryans said: “I’ll let you guys know later.”

The injury comes after Howard agreed to a three-year, $56 million extension just before the start of camp.

A first-round pick in 2019, Howard has started 54 games in four seasons with the Texans.

His injury comes after center Scott Quessenberry was placed on injured reserve Friday after tearing knee ligaments in camp Thursday.

Quessenberry started 16 games for the Texans last season after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Chargers.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Most Read

1 injured in shooting at Longview apartments
Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigating infant drowning
Juan Hernandez-Ruiz
Sulphur Springs police arrest man in connection with fatal hit-and-run
Missing man from Smith County found deceased near home
Man drowns in Neches River while swimming with family in Tyler County

Latest News

FILE - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, July 18,...
SEC commissioner calls on Congress to set national standards for athlete compensation
Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola
Juveniles at Louisiana’s Angola maximum-security prison will move to new youth facility in the fall
The flags of Arkansas and the United States fly in front of the Arkansas State Capitol in...
Arkansas ends fiscal year with $1.1 billion surplus, state’s second largest
Arkansas State Treasurer Mark Lowery has been hospitalized after suffering another stroke, his...
Arkansas treasurer, Mark Lowery, hospitalized after second stroke
Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden settles child support case with Arkansas woman