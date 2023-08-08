Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Hallsville steer wrestler wins $3,700 at Kansas rodeo

Justin Shaffer placed in first round, finals and average.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGE CITY, Kansas (KLTV) - A steer wrestler from Hallsville has won over $3,700 for his performance at the Dodge City Roundup Rodeo in Kansas.

Justin Shaffer finished in a tie for 6th in the first round with a 4.4 time for a $641 check. He made the finals, where he clocked at 4.6, good for third place in that round and $1,026. He finished in a tie for fifth in the average, for a check of $2,052.

Shaffer is currently 41st in the PRCA standings.

Eustace barrel racer Shelley Morgan participated in the War Bonnet Round Up in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where she finished 11th with a time of 17.25 for a paycheck of $544.

Shelley Morgan won $544.

Morgan is currently 18th in PRCA standings.

Kaden Profili of Jacksonville and his parter, Ty Arnold, finished in a tie for first place at Iowa’s Championship Rodeo in Sidney. They won $2,786.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 injured in shooting at Longview apartments
Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigating infant drowning
Juan Hernandez-Ruiz
Sulphur Springs police arrest man in connection with fatal hit-and-run
Missing man from Smith County found deceased near home
Man drowns in Neches River while swimming with family in Tyler County

Latest News

Houston Texans
Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard expected to miss significant time with hand injury
The Cowboys have acquired Stephon Gilmore.
Cowboys release kicker Vizcaino to leave 28-year-old rookie Aubrey as the only one in camp
Houston Astros
Singleton to be called up by Astros, after last playing in majors for Houston in 2015
Texas Rangers
Rangers take 6-game win streak into matchup with the Athletics
Dallas Wings
Dallas faces Las Vegas after Sabally’s 25-point showing