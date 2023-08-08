Hallsville steer wrestler wins $3,700 at Kansas rodeo

DODGE CITY, Kansas (KLTV) - A steer wrestler from Hallsville has won over $3,700 for his performance at the Dodge City Roundup Rodeo in Kansas.

Justin Shaffer finished in a tie for 6th in the first round with a 4.4 time for a $641 check. He made the finals, where he clocked at 4.6, good for third place in that round and $1,026. He finished in a tie for fifth in the average, for a check of $2,052.

Shaffer is currently 41st in the PRCA standings.

Eustace barrel racer Shelley Morgan participated in the War Bonnet Round Up in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where she finished 11th with a time of 17.25 for a paycheck of $544.

Morgan is currently 18th in PRCA standings.

Kaden Profili of Jacksonville and his parter, Ty Arnold, finished in a tie for first place at Iowa’s Championship Rodeo in Sidney. They won $2,786.

