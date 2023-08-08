Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas!  What a difference some clouds and a few sprinkles of rain make!  Temperatures were noticeably cooler today thanks to those few showers north of I-20 earlier today.  A slight chance for a few more very isolated showers sticks around in the forecast through this evening.  Then, another slight chance for rain late Wednesday.  Once again, this is mainly for far northern counties near I-30.  Areas farther south will likely still reach the triple digits through the rest of the week, but those few places that see some clouds or are lucky enough to see rain could top out in the 90s.  The high pressure returns and moves right over East Texas by the weekend, cutting off even the slightest chances for rain and pushing temperatures back above 100 degrees.

