EATON/Cooper Power Systems expansion to add 218 new jobs in Nacogdoches

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A couple hundred new jobs will be coming to Nacogdoches thanks to a facility expansion.

The Nacogdoches County Commissioners Court unanimously approved incentives toward a proposal by EATON/Cooper Power Systems which includes a 243,000 square foot addition to the company’s existing facility on SE Stallings Drive.

The addition will include $100 million in capital expenditures and will create 218 new jobs, providing an additional $14.7 million a year in payroll.

EATON/Cooper Power Systems has operated in Nacogdoches for 50 years.

