East Texas hair salon hosts 12th annual Hair-a-thon for students

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) -Today an East Texas hair salon hosted their annual “hair-a-thon” event to give kids a fresh, free, haircut going into the new school year.

The Village Salon in Carthage hosted their 12th annual back to school event today to give local students a fresh new ‘do before the school year begins.

Karen Peterson is the owner of the salon and says this event serves students from kindergarten to 12th grade.

“Normally for this day, we will see anywhere between 90 to 120. Last year was one of our top years and it was 120 kids. This year I think we are way over what we normally reach by noon,” Peterson said.

Everyone working this event volunteered their time. Amber Smith, a manicurist for the salon, says its important kids feel good going into the new school year.

“I mean, it makes them feel awesome to go to school with a fresh haircut. Some of these kids, this may be the only haircut that they get all year long, and they love it. The smiles on their faces when they leave here, it’s amazing,” Smith said.

Jennifer Parker, a local mother has brought her four kids every year since the creation of the event.

“It helps us out a lot financially and I enjoy the atmosphere here. The ladies are all so nice and the kids enjoy it. It’s a blessing and a good experience,” Parker said.

Peterson says 12 years ago, she felt called to do an event of this kind and every year they see the effects of their service.

“You know, this is just our ministry I guess you could say, our ministry for our community and as you can say. And as you can see, there are smiles everywhere, and that’s what we like to see,” Peterson said.

This should be the 13th year for the event but the COVID 19 pandemic canceled it in 2020.

Peterson says she’s already looking forward to next year.

