Angelina County commissioners approve preliminary step for new courthouse

The Angelina County judge will now be seeking proposals from firms to develop a plan for construction of a new courthouse.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County judge will now be seeking proposals from firms to develop a plan for construction of a new courthouse.

County Judge Keith Wright called the decision a “first step” in the long process of constructing a new courthouse. The decision made Tuesday was to allow Wright to begin seeking proposals for a professional firm to start developing a plan for the future construction. According to Wright, this process will include tours of the existing courthouse to showcase infrastructure issues.

Once the proposals have been received, the court will meet again to discuss which to accept. Once a proposal has been accepted, the same process will begin for determining a fee.

Tuesday’s decision to begin accepting proposals passed unanimously.

