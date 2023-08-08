Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Excessive Heat Warnings for southern areas today. Heat Advisories for northern. The northern sections of East Texas saw some rain this morning...and that is wonderful, however, it will allow the humidity values to be higher today than in previous days so it will feel very muggy today. Most of central and southern areas will remain very hot today...slightly cooler over northern areas due to the AM rainfall. Upper-Level high pressure will remain centered to our south and east today and tomorrow but will move back toward the west by late this week, increasing our high temperatures and decreasing our rain chances back to 0%. Low temperatures should remain near 80° and high temperatures will start off from the upper 90s north...just over 100° for central counties...and a few degrees hotter for Deep East Texas. High temperatures should all range from 101° to 105° through early next week after today. Please Pray For Rain!!! The state of Texas really needs to see the wonderful moisture fall from the sky. Have a great day.

