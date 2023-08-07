WATCH: Time lapse of Oak Grove fire seen from New Braunfels

From TMX

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - The Oak Grove Fire in Texas was 50 percent contained on Sunday, after burning some 400 acres, officials said.

The fire was reported Saturday afternoon north of San Marcos in Hays County, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

A video shared by the National Weather Service Austin–San Antonio shows a time-lapse of fire activity on Saturday, with a plume of smoke rising from the brush.

According to the latest update from the Texas A&M Forest Service on Sunday, the fire had grown to 400 acres and was 50 percent contained. Officials said at least one residence and an unknown number of outbuildings had been destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

