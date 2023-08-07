Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Miami-Dade police recover over 20 stolen Ranchero Boyeros animals

Video showing more than 20 stolen farm animals crammed into the back of a single van. Credit: Miami-Dade Police Department / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From TMX

MIAMI, Florida - The Miami–Dade Police Department in Florida on Friday released a video showing more than 20 stolen farm animals crammed into the back of a single van when they were discovered last month.

According to police, thieves stole 18 goats, 7 sheep, and chickens from the Rancho Boyeros Farm early on the morning of Sunday, July 23.

The small family farm posted videos on TikTok spreading word of the theft, and received multiple tips. On July 25, the police department’s Agricultural Investigative Unit located the animals cramped inside an air-conditioned van nearby.

A video shared by the police department shows all of the animals being released from the van. Police were continuing to investigate the theft.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire department reported that two pickup trucks and a third vehicle collided.
1 flown to hospital, 6 taken by EMS after 3-vehicle crash in Gun Barrel City
2 killed in motorcycle crash in Smith County
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Tyler
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to board his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington...
Trump lawyers say proposed protective order is too broad, urge judge to impose more limited rules
A home hangs over the edge of an eroded riverbank after part of the neighboring house fell into...
Glacial dam outburst in Alaska’s capital erodes riverbanks, destroys at least 2 buildings
Police and rescue workers arrive on the scene of a bus crash late Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in...
3 dead after charter bus crash on interstate in Pennsylvania, state police say
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July...
Tory Lanez’s father, son appeal to judge before rapper’s sentencing for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Marshall police
88-year-old Marshall woman killed after struck by car