WATCH: Miami-Dade police recover over 20 stolen Ranchero Boyeros animals

MIAMI, Florida - The Miami–Dade Police Department in Florida on Friday released a video showing more than 20 stolen farm animals crammed into the back of a single van when they were discovered last month.

According to police, thieves stole 18 goats, 7 sheep, and chickens from the Rancho Boyeros Farm early on the morning of Sunday, July 23.

The small family farm posted videos on TikTok spreading word of the theft, and received multiple tips. On July 25, the police department’s Agricultural Investigative Unit located the animals cramped inside an air-conditioned van nearby.

A video shared by the police department shows all of the animals being released from the van. Police were continuing to investigate the theft.

