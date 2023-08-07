WATCH: California fire crews respond after damaged Tesla spontaneously catches fire

Credit: Metro Fire of Sacramento/TMX

SACRAMENTO, California (KLTV) - A damaged Tesla spontaneously caught fire in a high-end salvage yard in California last week, Sacramento fire officials said.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to a report of a vehicle fire at a high-end auto dismantler in Rancho Cordova on the afternoon of Aug. 2, and found a black Tesla Model S engulfed in flames.

Crews were “unable to move it to a safe location to burn out,” the fire department said, as it was “blocked in and surrounded by millions of dollars in salvaged vehicles including Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Bentleys.”

Videos shared by the fire department show firefighters spraying the smoking Tesla with water. The car is propped up on its side to give firefighters access to the lithium-ion battery underneath.

Fire officials said the Tesla had been salvaged due to flooding in Florida, and was sitting idle in the yard when it spontaneously burst into flames.

