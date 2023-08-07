Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Bull escapes rodeo arena at Utah County Fair

A bull that escaped the Utah County Fair and charged the mother and brother of the state’s lieutenant governor. Credit: Chris Henson / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
From TMX

SPANISH FORK, Utah - A bull that escaped the Utah County Fair and charged the mother and brother of the state’s lieutenant governor, injuring them.

A video shared by Chris Henson shows the Texas longhorn bull entering the rodeo ring at the fairgrounds in Spanish Fork Thursday night. After immediately throwing a rider and quickly goring a scarecrow, rodeo cowboys attempt to gain control of the animal.

One of the horses crashes into a gate, knocking over a worker and pushing it open. The bull immediately follows and runs free.

Out in a parking area, the rampaging bull set its sights on the family of Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson.

“Despite being chased, knocked down & stepped on (bro’s foot) they miraculously escaped w/minor injuries. They’re pretty shaken (and I’m pretty pissed),” Henderson tweeted the following day.

On Saturday, she posted a video of the event, noting it would “probably trigger” her mother. “Imagine unexpectedly facing this animal in a dark parking lot.”

Per reports, Henderson’s mother sustained bruising and minor injuries on her arms before hiding in a vehicle. Henderson’s brother’s foot was injured when the bull stepped on it.

Rodeo cowboys were able to corral the rogue bull in the parking lot after just a few minutes.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

