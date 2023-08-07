Sulphur Springs police arrest man in connection with fatal hit-and-run

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs made an arrest Sunday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident.

According to a report by Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jason Ricketson, Juan Hernandez-Ruiz was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of Giovanni Lopez. Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Texas Street around 4 a.m. Sunday in response to calls about a person laying in the road. The person, identified as Lopez, had reportedly been in an altercation with Hernandez-Ruiz. Police allege that Hernandez-Ruiz ran over Lopez with his vehicle in connection with that altercation.

Lopez was transported to a local hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Hernandez-Ruiz remains in the Hopkins County Jail on a $2 million bond.

