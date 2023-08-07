Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrest 2 in connection with July shooting death

(Alonzo Small | Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Shelby County authorities have arrested two people in connection with a July shooting death.

According to Lt. Chad Hooper of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Denim Smith, 21, of Houston, has been arrested in connection with the death of Camo Morton, of Timpson. Hooper said Morton was shot to death inside his residence on July 27. Smith was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 3 and charged with murder. Morton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hooper said that a juvenile is also suspected of involvement with the incident but was unable to provide details. Both were arrested at the scene of the shooting without incident.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

