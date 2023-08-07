Roadwork for the week of August 7

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Aug. 7, 2023. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Please slow down and pay attention in work zones.

Anderson County

Palestine Maintenance will be performing road widening operations on FM 837. Expect lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers and a pilot car.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

US 175 Widening Project

Limits: From 0.4 miles SE of SH 155, SE to Cuney

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD

Cost: $55.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2026

The contractor is scheduled to work on the new eastbound bridge and roadway elements. With phase one of the project nearing completion, a traffic switch to the phase two configuration should be expected in the coming weeks. The speed limit is reduced throughout the project limits. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. Project consists of expansion to a four-lane roadway with new bridges across the Neches River.

SH 155 Overlay Project

Limits: From 0.14 Mi S of FM 19 (End of Curb and Gutter) to S of FM 315

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $14.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023

The contractor is scheduled to continue work backfilling roadway elements and installing stone riprap the week of July 24. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph throughout the project. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of one course surface treatment (OCST), permeable friction course (PFC) surface, shoulder texturing, edge treatment and pavement markings.

----------------------------------------

Cherokee County This week, Jacksonville crews will be blade overlaying FM 768 between Loop 456 and FM 22. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car controlling traffic. Rusk crews will be blade overlaying on FM 1857. Expect lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers and a pilot car.

Cherokee County construction projects updates:

SH 21 Resurfacing Project

Limits: Houston County Line east to US 69 in Alto

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp

Cost: $6.0 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023

The contractor is scheduled to place HMAC driveways and intersections, add centerline and shoulder rumble strips, shoulder up pavement edges, and work slope widening in Neches River bottom. Lane closures are anticipated with the use of pilot vehicles. The project consists of pavement resurfacing.

SH 294 Rehabilitation Project

Limits: From CR 2326, E to SH 21

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company LLC

Cost: $3.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023

The contractor is scheduled to pave driveways on the west end. Lane closures will occur when work is in progress with traffic controlled by flaggers and a pilot vehicle. The project consists of pavement resurfacing.

----------------------------------------

Gregg County

Gregg County construction projects updates:

SH 135 – Kilgore Traffic Circle

Limits: Traffic circle in Kilgore to Rusk County line

Contractor: East Texas Bridge

Cost: $8.37 million

Anticipated Completion Date: March 2024

This project consists of completely rebuilding the traffic circle and full width of roadway to the Rusk County line. It will consist of removing existing concrete paving, reconstructing subgrade, constructing concrete paving, storm sewer installation, lighting, and striping. The traffic will be reduced to one lane in the southbound direction for the duration of the project. A detour will be set up for northbound traffic to follow SH 42. This will allow the contractor to build half of the roadway. Traffic will be switched to the newly constructed lanes later to allow completion of the other half of the highway. Expect delays.

SH 149

Limits: I-20 south to the Rusk County line

Contractor: Madden Construction

Cost: $9.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2023

This project consists of replacing culverts, adding safety end treatments, guard fence, milling and inlaying hot mix asphalt surface, and striping. Motorists should expect daytime lane closures and delays.

FM 2206/Harrison Road

Limits: Fisher Rd. to SH 42

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $14.15 million

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2023

This project consists of widening a two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. This includes drainage structures, new bridge, flexible base, hot mix, and pavement markings. Contractor will be extending culverts and constructing detours. There will be daytime lane closures. Expect delays.

FM 2206/Harrison Road

Limits: From Loop 281 to Fisher Rd.

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $15.16 million

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2023

This project consists of widening a two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. This includes drainage structures, flexible base, curb and gutter, sidewalks, hot mix, and pavement markings. Contractor will be extending culverts and constructing detours. There will be daytime lane closures. Expect delays.

High St. Bridge over UP Railroad

Limits: Nelson St. to Marion Dr.

Contractor: Ragle Construction

Cost: $9.3 million

Anticipated Completion Date: January 2025

The project consists of replacing the High Street bridge structure over the UP railroad. High Street will be reduced to two lanes – one northbound lane and one southbound lane. One half of the bridge will be constructed at a time. Expect delays. Traffic may want to seek alternate routes.

US 80 – SL 485 West

Limits: SL 485 west to the Upshur County line

Contractor: Madden Construction

Cost: $3.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: November 2023

This project consists of milling and inlaying main lanes of travel, and striping. There will be daytime lane closures. Motorists should expect delays. Watch for workers when traveling through the work zone.

US 80 - Gladewater

Limits: SH 300 east to Locker Plant Road in Gladewater

Contractor: East Texas Bridge

Cost: $12.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: November 2023

This project consists of milling and inlaying main lanes of travel, as well as striping. There will be daytime lane closures. Motorists should expect delays.

US 259 Bypass in Kilgore

Limits: SH 31 to the Rusk County line

Contractor: Madden Construction

Cost: $4.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: July 2023

This project consists of milling and inlaying hot mix asphalt on all lanes and re-striping. There will be alternating lane closures. Slow down and watch for workers. Expect delays.

US 259 North

Limits: FM 1844 to Upshur County line

Contractor: Madden Construction

Cost: $5.03 million

Anticipated Completion Date: August 2023

This project consists of milling base repairs and overlaying hot mix asphalt on all lanes, and restriping. There will be alternating lane closures. Slow down and watch for workers. Expect delays.

----------------------------------------

Henderson County

Athens Maintenance crews are scheduled to perform base failure repair on various roads including FM 316 S from RM 2329 and SH 198. Motorists should expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. Additional crews will be performing edge repair and herbicide operations on various roadways via mobile operations.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

SH 198 Bridge Project

Limits: At the Clear Creek Bridge a mile north of FM 3054 to 0.1 mile north of CR 2830

Contractor: Copasa Inc.

Cost: $30.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2024

The contractor is scheduled to work on installing driveway culverts, demolition of the existing bridge, and placement of drilled shafts for the new bridge. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The speed limit has been reduced to 50 mph throughout the project. The project consists of the construction of replacing bridges, approaches, grading, structures, ACP base, ACP surface, retaining walls, curb & gutter, MBGF, and pavement markings.

BUS 175 Safety Improvement Project

Limits: From BUS 19 to Grass Median 1 Mi. west of SL 7

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD

Cost: $700,000

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023

The contractor is scheduled continue final cleanup. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. Also, motorists should expect new lane configuration after final striping. The project includes traffic signals, curb ramps and pavement markings.

BUS 31 Sidewalk Project

Limits: From Carroll St to Flat Creek Rd

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $2.3 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023

The contractor is scheduled to continue working sidewalks at various locations along BUS 31. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The project includes pavement structure repairs, sidewalks, pavement markings and signage.

FM 316 Rehabilitation

Limits: From FM 1861 to US 175

Contractor: Baker & Company Construction, LLC

Cost: $7.9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2024

The contractor is scheduled to continue installing driveway culverts and backfilling at drainage structures the weeks of July 17 and July 24. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures with delays. The project includes pavement reconstruction, structures, pavement markings and signs.

SH 31 Widening of Existing Turn Lanes

Limits: From 0.43 Mi W of FM 2661 to 0.37 Mi E of FM 2661

Contractor: FNH Construction, LLC

Cost: $1.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023

The contractor is scheduled to continue widening operations. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. The project includes widening of existing turn lanes, pavement markings, and signing.

----------------------------------------

Rusk County This week, Rusk County crews will be overlaying on FM 782 and FM 1716. Expect daytime lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car controlling traffic.

Rusk County construction projects updates:

US 84 – FM 225 West to County Line

Limits: FM 225 west to the county line

Contractor: Madden Construction

Cost: $2.4 Million

Anticipated Completion Date: October 2023

This project consists of reconstructing and widening US 84, extended culverts, and new striping. There will be daytime lane closures. Motorists should expect delays.

US 84 – FM 225 East to CR 3155

Limits: FM 225 east to CR 3155

Contractor: Drewery Construction Company

Cost: $12.8 Million

Anticipated Completion Date: June 2024

This project consists of reconstructing US 84, extended structures, hot mix asphalt surface, and new signs striping. There will be daytime lane closures. Motorists should expect delays.

----------------------------------------

Smith County This week, crews will be performing ditch maintenance in various locations throughout the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. Also, a patching crew will be at various locations throughout the county.

Smith County construction projects updates:

SH 155 Resurfacing Project

Limits: From Loop 323 in Tyler, southwest to the Anderson County line

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $17 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023

The contractor is scheduled to begin laying PFC surface to the shoulders and turn lane at FM 2868. Expect delays and lane closures on this corridor when construction is in progress. Motorists should expect work during the day and night. The project will resurface the roadway, upgrade drainage structures, and repair bridge joints.

Tyler State Park Bridge and Resurfacing Project

Limits: Park Maintenance Road in Tyler State Park SW to Cedar Point Camping Area Exit

Contractor: Encino Landscape

Cost: $2.4 Million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023

The contractor is scheduled to continue the excavation of the retaining wall footing and establish the retaining wall grade and elevations. The project consists of bridge and pavement resurfacing.

Tyler State Park Rehabilitation Project

Limits: Park Maintenance roads, camp areas 5-8, additional parking in camp area 10, day use parking area curb and gutter repair

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $851,000

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023

The contractor is scheduled to add topsoil, seeding, wheel stops, and striping to finish off work at Milestone 5 (Maintenance Area) location. Park areas will be closed as operations are in progress. This project consists of the rehabilitation of parking areas at camp site and maintenance roadways.

Whittle Street, CR 2110, and CR 289 Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: Whittle Street, CR 2110, CR 289

Contractor: THK Construction, LLC

Cost: $1.25 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2023

No work is scheduled this week on Whittle Street at West Mud Creek Tributary. The project is in suspension and pending change order operations at the Whittle Street Bridge site. The road is open to through traffic. The project consists of replacing the existing bridge with a new structure.

No work is scheduled on the CR 2110 bridge at Kickapoo Creek. The road is open to through traffic. The project replaces the existing bridge with a new structure.

No work is scheduled this week on the CR 289 bridge at Prairie Creek. The road is open to traffic. The project replaces the existing bridge with a new structure. The contractor will complete one bridge at a time.

I-20 Mill and Inlay

Limits: Van Zandt County Line to SH 110

Contractor: Texas Materials Group, INC.

Cost: $6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2023

The contractor is scheduled to lay the PFC surface. Expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. Project consists of an overlay with TBPFC surface, ACP surface, planing, shoulder texturing and pavement markings.

SH 135 Bridge Replacements

Limits: Mud Creek Bridge and Mud Creek Relief Bridge

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $4.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2023

Though the contractor has completed all operations at the SH 135 Mud Creek & Mud Creek Relief bridge project site and the “Road is Open”, they will be replacing a damaged County Road sign to complete punch list repairs. This project consists of the replacement of the bridges at Mud Creek and Mud Creek Relief.

SH 64 Intersection Improvement and Turn Lanes

Limits: At CR 289 (Wolfe Lane)

Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Co. Inc.

Cost: $2.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023

Weather permitting, contractor is scheduled to place topsoil on the edge of the roadway and driveways. Expect delays on this corridor while construction is in progress. Lane closures are anticipated with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. The project consists of an intersection improvement and addition of turn lanes at CR 289 (Wolfe Lane).

US 69 Rehab Existing Road and Restricted Crossing U-Turn (R-Cut)

Limits: Cumberland Road to .308 miles south of FM 2813

Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, INC

Cost: $7.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023

No work is scheduled this week. No lane closures are anticipated. This project consists of rehabilitating existing roadway and installing a restricted crossing U-turn (R-Cut) at FM 2813 intersection.

SL 323 Overlay on Existing Roadway

Limits: .3 mi N of SH31, Elm St in W Tyler, N to .25 mi E of US69

Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, INC

Cost: $4.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023

No work is scheduled this week. This project consists of overlaying existing roadway with PFC asphalt.

SH 110 in Whitehouse

Limits: Whitehouse

Contractor: Cross Plus Construction

Cost: $2.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: August 2023

This project consists of installing sidewalks. Motorists should expect daily lane closures. Please slow down and watch for workers. Expect delays.

US 271 Rehab, Turn Lanes, and Pavement Overlay

· Limits: FM 16 SW to I-20

· Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

· Cost: $12.4 million

· Anticipated Completion Date: October 2023

The project consists of paving, structures, MBGF, and pavement markings from IH 20 N to the Gregg County Line. The portion from IH 20 to FM 16 also includes turn lanes and pavement rehabilitation. The SB outside lane and shoulder are open. Additional lane closures are anticipated as crews work on adding additional turn lanes, hot mix the cross overs, and hot mix side street intersections. Motorists should drive with caution and expect delays.

FM 16 Widening and Realignment

· Limits: 4 mi west of FM 849 east to US 69 in Lindale

· Contractor: Highway 19 Construction LLC.

· Cost: $44.4 million

· Anticipated Completion Date: August 2025

The project consists of grading, asphalt base, asphalt surface overlay paving, storm drain, bridge, and culvert structures, signing, pavement markings, and signals. Crews will be preparing the ROW by removing trees and grading embankment. Traffic shift detours are in place. Lane closures will be present in the area. Motorists should drive with caution and expect delays.

District Mill and Inlay Project

Limits: US 287, etc.

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD

Cost: $0.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023

No work is scheduled this week. This project consists of mill and inlay on various roadways throughout the Tyler District.

---------------------------------------

Van Zandt County

Canton Maintenance is scheduled to work on bridge follow-up action along I-20 between SH 64 and the Kaufman County line. Work is scheduled to be off pavement with little to no impact on traffic. A second crew will be cleaning ditches at various locations throughout the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

FM 859 Safety Structures Widening

Limits: US 80 (Edgewood) N 7 miles to SH 19

Contractor: Baker & Company Construction, LLC.

Cost: $3.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: September 2023

This safety improvements project consists of improving drainage, culverts, and bridge rail. Crews will be backfilling driveway edges and working on cross culverts. Culvert replacement work to begin in Edgewood near the intersection of FM 859 and SE Front Street. Lane and shoulder closures are expected, and motorists should expect delays.

SH 19 Super Two Widening & Overlay (South of Canton)

Limits: SH 243 (Canton) S 13 miles to Henderson County line

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD.

Cost: $12.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: June 2023

The project consists of Super 2 type work, including grading, base repair, treated subgrade, flex base, OCST, PFC surface, structures, signs, and pavement markings. The contractor crew will be installing signs. The work will be off shoulder and intermittent lane closures are anticipated.

SH 19 Super Two Widening & Overlay (North of US 80)

Limits: US 80 N 6 miles to Rains County Line

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.

Cost: $8.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2023

The project consists of Super 2 type work, including grading, base repair, treated subgrade, flex base, OCST, PFC surface, structures, signs, and pavement markings. There is a reduced speed limit of 55 mph through the project. The northbound shoulder will be closed for the duration of widening operations and will be managed by signs and channelizing devices. Crews are working to install embankment, flex base, and hot mix inside the shoulder closure area. Lane closures are expected, and motorists should expect delays.

US 80 – Wills Point

Limits: Intersection of US 80 and SH 64

Contractor: Encino Landscape

Cost: $548,000 for numerous locations

Anticipated Completion Date: May 2023

This project consists of installing new pedestrian signal poles, sidewalks, crosswalks, roadway illumination, and handicap ramps at the intersection. Majority of work has been completed, but illumination still needs to be installed. Intermittent daytime lane closures expected. Motorists should expect delays and watch for pedestrians crossing the road.

CR 2112 Bridge Replacement

Limits: Bridge at Caney Creek

Contractor: THK Construction, LLC

Cost: $521,961.28

Anticipated Completion Date: July 2023

This project is for the construction of a bridge replacement consisting of replacing bridge and approaches, grading, ACP base, and surface, and metal beam guard fence installation. Construction is substantially complete, and the bridge is now open to through traffic. Intermittent daytime lane closures expected, and motorists should expect delays.

I-20 Frontage Roads West of FM 314 and East of FM 47

Limits: FM 314 west one mile and FM 47 to CR 3416

Contractor: H.V. Caver, Inc.

Cost: $5.7 Million

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2023

This project is for roadway restoration consisting of scarifying, treating existing material & subgrade, flex base, prime coat, TCST, ACP base, ACP surface, metal beam guard fence, structures, signs, and pavement markings. Work is starting west of FM 314. The frontage roads will be closed, one at a time, until roadway work is completed. Motorists should seek alternate routes for the duration of the project.

----------------------------------------

Wood County

This week, crews are scheduled to perform edge work on FM 2088 from SH 37 to the Upshur County line. Crews will also perform edge work on FM 2869 from SH 154 to FM 2088. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car controlling traffic.

Wood County construction projects updates:

SH 37 Road Widening and PFC Overlay

Limits: Quitman City Limit S 5.34 mi to 1.45 mi N of SL 564 in Mineola

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $4.58 million

Anticipated Completion Date: June 2023

This project consists of base repair, level-up, spray paver, PFC surface, structures, bridge rail, MBGF, and pavement markings. Crews will be placing hot mix driveways, concrete driveways, and repairing base failures in the roadway. The work is off shoulder and intermittent lane closures are anticipated. Motorists should expect delays.

SH 37 – Quitman

Limits: Intersection near Red Bud Lane

Contractor: Encino Landscape

Cost: $548,000

Anticipated Completion Date: May 2023

This project consists of installing new pedestrian signal poles, sidewalks, and handicap ramps at the intersection. Intermittent daytime lane closures expected. Motorists should expect delays.

FM 14

Limits: From FM 2869 to East of FM 1795

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $2.6 Million

Anticipated Completion Date: September 2023

This project is for the construction of safety improvements consisting of PFC surface overlay, culvert work, safety end treatments, rumble strips, and pavement markings. Crews are currently working on driveways and backfilling pavement edges. There will be daytime lane closures. Motorists should expect delays.

FM 1804 Bridge Replacement

Limits: Bridge at Black Creek

Contractor: THK Construction, LLC

Cost: $634,567

Anticipated Completion Date: July 2023

This project is for the construction of a bridge class culvert consisting of removal of existing bridge and approaches, constructing bridge class culvert, roadway approaches, grading, ACP base and surface, and metal beam guard fence installation. Construction is currently in progress and the road will be closed until project completion. Motorists should seek alternate routes for the duration of the project.

----------------------------------------

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract

Limits: Gregg, Smith, and Van Zandt counties

Contractor: Firemen Excavation, maintenance activities, follow up action worksheet summary for bridge work repair in Gregg, Smith, and Van Zandt Counties.

Contractor: Andrews Diversified Industries, litter removal.

Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Inside Lanes: Thursdays in all three counties.

Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Outside Lanes: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday in all three counties.

Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Frontage Roads/Ramps: Friday in all counties

Guardrail/Sign Repair: Emergency repairs due to vehicle crashes in all counties

Litter Removal: Work is scheduled for July 2023 for Gregg, Smith, and Van Zandt Counties.

Delineation/Reflectors: Work will continue in Gregg, Smith, and Van Zandt Counties.

Tree Removal: Gregg, Smith, and Van Zandt Counties.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.