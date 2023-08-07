Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Police K-9 paralyzed in line-of-duty crash

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, K-9 Dozer suffered a severe spinal injury...
According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, K-9 Dozer suffered a severe spinal injury after he was involved in a car crash Friday morning.(Grand Rapids Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (Gray News) – A police dog in Michigan has a long road to recovery after he was injured in the line of duty.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, K-9 Dozer suffered a severe spinal injury after he was involved in a car crash Friday morning.

The injury is causing paralysis in his hind legs. Fortunately, his spinal cord is still intact, which makes it possible for Dozer to walk again.

Police said as of Monday morning, Dozer has shown some “slight movement” in his left back leg, which is promising.

“We don’t yet know if he will regain full function in his legs – only time will tell,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Dozer is expected to be released from the animal hospital this week and continue his recovery at home with his handler.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire department reported that two pickup trucks and a third vehicle collided.
1 flown to hospital, 6 taken by EMS after 3-vehicle crash in Gun Barrel City
2 killed in motorcycle crash in Smith County
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Tyler
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

FILE - Director William Friedkin poses for portraits after interviews for his film "Killer Joe"...
William Friedkin, Oscar-winning director of ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘The French Connection,’ dies at 87
Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies put up signs alerting residents to the burn ban in...
Several East Texas counties enact burn bans
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland makes a point as he speaks to members of the house of...
Justice Department stands with Ukraine in war crimes investigations, Attorney General Garland says
Man drowns in Neches River while swimming with family in Tyler County