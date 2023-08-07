Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Monday’s Weather: Hot and mostly sunny

Another very hot and muggy day. Isolated showers and storms possible today for areas generally north of I-20.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Our Monday is off to a very warm and muggy start in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Expect lots of sunshine as well as some cloud cover developing later in the day. A weak cold front is set to move in close to the I-30 corridor this morning, and with the help of a few weak upper-level disturbances, could bring the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms for areas generally north of I-20 today as well as potentially overnight into early Tuesday before skies totally dry back out later tomorrow. For the many areas that do NOT see rain, expect another hot day with highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s. An Excessive Heat Warning is once again in affect through this evening as the “feels like temps” will range anywhere from 105°-112°. Be prepared for ample amounts of sunshine through the middle to late part of this work week with 100°+ afternoons and dry skies. Saturday looks to remain hot and dry as well, but some models are hinting at some potentially better shots at showers and storms next Sunday. Time will tell if that is true, so let’s appropriately set our expectations in the meantime. Stay cool today, and happy first day back to school for the kiddos heading back to the classroom today!

