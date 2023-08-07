Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mineola man pleads guilty to 2020 murder

Timell Jones (Source: Wood County Jail)
By Mack Shaw
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - A Mineola man charged with murder in 2020 pleaded guilty Monday.

Timell Tiquan Jones, 26, was arrested on Sept. 9, 2020, for the murder of Dustin James Thomas, 20. The homicide occurred on County Road 2800 overnight Sept. 6 according to Tom Castloo, who served as sheriff at the time. On Monday, Jones pleaded guilty in Judge Brad McCampbell’s court.

Jones was booked into the Wood County Jail in 2020, where he has been held on a $1 million bond.

Jones’ sentence will be decided by a jury in a process set to begin Tuesday.

