Fans from across the nation attend Cowboys training camp

OXNARD, California (KLTV) - Not all supporters of the Dallas Cowboys come from their home town in Frisco, plenty of them come from all over the country.

For fans, training camp is an opportunity to watch their favorite teams development heading into the upcoming season. However, for Dallas Cowboys fans its also an opportunity to splurge on new merch and showcase their love for the their team.

“I’ve been a Cowboys fan all of my life. I’m not going to switch to the Panthers,” said one fan from North Carolina dressed up as Captain America.

That was just one of the many fans who traveled long distances to see their beloved team in action.

When a California native attending the Cowboys camp was asked why he’s not a Rams or Chargers fan, his reply was one of a passionate fan.

“Don’t nobody care about them, it’s all about them boys..... I don’t care when they won the Super Bowl. It’s all about them boys.”

To them, every season is a Super Bowl season.

