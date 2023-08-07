Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Fans from across the nation attend Cowboys training camp

By Michael Coleman
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXNARD, California (KLTV) - Not all supporters of the Dallas Cowboys come from their home town in Frisco, plenty of them come from all over the country.

For fans, training camp is an opportunity to watch their favorite teams development heading into the upcoming season. However, for Dallas Cowboys fans its also an opportunity to splurge on new merch and showcase their love for the their team.

“I’ve been a Cowboys fan all of my life. I’m not going to switch to the Panthers,” said one fan from North Carolina dressed up as Captain America.

That was just one of the many fans who traveled long distances to see their beloved team in action.

When a California native attending the Cowboys camp was asked why he’s not a Rams or Chargers fan, his reply was one of a passionate fan.

“Don’t nobody care about them, it’s all about them boys..... I don’t care when they won the Super Bowl. It’s all about them boys.”

To them, every season is a Super Bowl season.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire department reported that two pickup trucks and a third vehicle collided.
1 flown to hospital, 6 taken by EMS after 3-vehicle crash in Gun Barrel City
2 killed in motorcycle crash in Smith County
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Tyler
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says

Latest News

Texas Rangers
Rangers rookie 3B Josh Jung suffers fractured left thumb
Texas Rangers
Texas shortstop Corey Seager held out with lingering effects of thumb injury
Houston Astros
Yankees meet the Astros with 2-1 series lead
Jake Paul wins unanimous decision against Nate Diaz