By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas!  The heat continues, but we’re starting out the week with a tiny bit of hope.  The high pressure is retreating to the south, which could mean a few showers and thunderstorms that develop in parts of Oklahoma could dive into East Texas tonight into early tomorrow morning.  The most likely chance for rain will be up near the I-30 corridor after midnight tonight, but before the morning commute on Tuesday.  This might be just enough to keep many counties out of the Excessive Heat Warning on Tuesday, but at least a Heat Advisory will still be in place.  Temperatures will still likely hit the triple digits for the next several days and the high pressure moves right back on top of East Texas late week, which means our hottest temperatures this week will take us into the weekend.

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Monday 8-7-23
Gregg and Harrison Counties are under a Burn Ban.
