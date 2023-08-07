Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says

Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”(Clay County, Missouri Sheriff's Office)
By Heidi Schmidt and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A Missouri driver caught the attention of police with a unique license plate.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement tried to pull over a vehicle this weekend for a traffic violation, but the driver took off.

Eventually, the vehicle stopped, and the two people inside were arrested by a Claycomo Police Department officer and a sheriff’s deputy.

Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”

The sheriff’s office posted a photo of the license plate to Facebook with a caption that read, in part, “A good way to avoid the attention of law enforcement while driving is not to flee from a traffic stop and not have a license plate that says, ‘WE HIGH.’”

The sheriff’s office told KCTV the case remains under investigation and the two people have not yet been charged with any crimes.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire department reported that two pickup trucks and a third vehicle collided.
1 flown to hospital, 6 taken by EMS after 3-vehicle crash in Gun Barrel City
2 killed in motorcycle crash in Smith County
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Tyler
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

Purple Heart veterans from Northeast Indiana take ‘honor flight’ to DC
Purple Heart veterans from Northeast Indiana take ‘honor flight’ to DC
Purple Heart veterans from Northeast Indiana take ‘honor flight’ to DC
Lottery player Mariano Velasquez holds forms to pick numbers for the Powerball and Mega...
$1.55 billion Mega Millions prize balloons as 31 drawings pass without a winner
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday.
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
FILE - Harmony was reported missing in November 2021.
Father of missing girl Harmony Montgomery insists he didn’t kill his daughter