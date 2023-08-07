Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
88-year-old Marshall woman killed after struck by car

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police have released information about a fatal pedestrian wreck that happened on Friday.

According to police, on Friday at 10:40 p.m. Marlene Floyd, 88, was walking in the 2600 block of East Houston Street when she was struck by a vehicle, driven by an unidentified 71-year-old driver. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

Floyd died at the scene. No charges have been filed, according to police.

Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said these types of accidents are all too common and stressed the importance of paying full attention to the road for both the pedestrian and the driver.

“It is a tragedy for all involved. We will keep these families in our prayers,” Chief Carruth said.

