Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

17% of toddlers fall short on vaccines, study says

FILE - A child is shown getting a vaccination. A study of children's vaccinations, which...
FILE - A child is shown getting a vaccination. A study of children's vaccinations, which analyzed data from 16,000 children between the ages of 35 months and 19 years old, finds 17% of toddlers do not finish all the vaccine series they start.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study has found about 1 in 6 toddlers do not get all the vaccinations they need.

Researchers analyzed data from 16,000 children between the ages of 35 months and 19 years old.

They specifically looked at seven multi-dose vaccines.

According to the study, 17% of toddlers started the vaccination series, but they did not finish one or more of the doses.

The authors said a common reason for not completing the series is delayed medical records after moving to another state.

Meanwhile, about 73% of toddlers completed all of the vaccination doses, and just 1% did not get any vaccines.

The study was published in the journal Pediatrics.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire department reported that two pickup trucks and a third vehicle collided.
1 flown to hospital, 6 taken by EMS after 3-vehicle crash in Gun Barrel City
2 killed in motorcycle crash in Smith County
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Tyler
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

FILE - Director William Friedkin poses for portraits after interviews for his film "Killer Joe"...
William Friedkin, Oscar-winning director of ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘The French Connection,’ dies at 87
Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies put up signs alerting residents to the burn ban in...
Several East Texas counties enact burn bans
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland makes a point as he speaks to members of the house of...
Justice Department stands with Ukraine in war crimes investigations, Attorney General Garland says
Man drowns in Neches River while swimming with family in Tyler County
According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, K-9 Dozer suffered a severe spinal injury...
Police K-9 paralyzed in line-of-duty crash