1 injured in shooting at Longview apartments

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man was taken to the hospital by EMS after police responded to a reported shooting on Sunday.

At about 4:09 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex in the 1500 block of East Young Street for a reported shooting, according to a release from the Longview Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found an active disturbance and learned this was a continuation of a fight that started at a store down the street, police said. Officers located a man with an apparent gunshot wound, and he was transported to a local hospital by EMS with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said the injured man chose not to cooperate with officers, but they were able to locate other victims who reported property damage from the incident.

This is an active investigation with detectives still gathering details.

If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.