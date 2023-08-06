Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Yankees meet the Astros with 2-1 series lead

The New York Yankees lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Houston Astros
Houston Astros
Houston Astros(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Houston Astros (63-49, second in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (58-53, fourth in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (0-0); Yankees: Carlos Rodon (1-4, 6.29 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -113, Astros -106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees face the Houston Astros, leading the series 2-1.

New York is 58-53 overall and 35-27 in home games. The Yankees are 39-19 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Houston has a 32-24 record in road games and a 63-49 record overall. The Astros have a 46-9 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Sunday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres leads the Yankees with a .266 batting average, and has 16 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 41 walks and 46 RBI. Jake Bauers is 10-for-36 with four home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 20 home runs while slugging .598. Jose Altuve is 12-for-35 with a double, a triple, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by three runs

Astros: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

