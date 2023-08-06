Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Suspected bicycle burglar stops to befriend golden retriever

Security video shows a bike thief stopping to pet and love on a golden retriever. (SOURCE: SAN DIEGO PD)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CNN) – A thief in California took some time to pet the family dog before stealing an expensive bike.

The encounter was caught on security video.

The video shows the burglary suspect about to leave on a family’s electric bike when a friendly Golden Retriever came out from the house.

The suspect then stops and gives the dog a lot of attention and pets. He can even be heard saying “You’re the coolest dog I’ve ever known, I love you too.”

Police in San Diego said they are now releasing the video from mid-July to help find the suspect.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in motorcycle crash in Smith County
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Tyler
The fire department reported that two pickup trucks and a third vehicle collided.
1 flown to hospital, 6 taken by EMS after 3-vehicle crash in Gun Barrel City
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

America Ferrera, from left, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig...
‘Barbie’ joins $1 billion club, breaks another record for female directors
The first supermoon this month was on Aug. 1, and the second will be on Aug. 31.
Tyler Junior College science center director explains supermoons
The first supermoon this month was on Aug. 1, and the second will be on Aug. 31.
WebXtra: Tyler Junior College science center director explains supermoons
Security video shows a bike thief stopping to pet and love on a golden retriever. (SOURCE: SAN...
Suspected bicycle burglar stops to befriend golden retriever