Historic building in Fort Worth Stockyards damaged in fire

The over a century old building, on the corner of West Exchange and Ellis in the Fort Worth...
The over a century old building, on the corner of West Exchange and Ellis in the Fort Worth Stockyards, was home to the Cantina Cadillac Bar.(Fort Worth Fire Department)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (KWTX) - A historic building in the Fort Worth Stockyards went up in flames Saturday night. No injuries were reported.

The over a century old building, on the corner of West Exchange and Ellis in the Fort Worth Stockyards, was home to the Cantina Cadillac Bar.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said they were returning from a call when they noticed a large volume fire near the rear of Cantina Cadillac Bar.

When they arrived, crews immediately called for an alarm to bring additional crews on the scene.

Firefighters battled the fire that went to three alarms before being contained.

There is currently no cause for the fire, but FWFD said a broken gas line contributed to making the fire difficult to contain.

In addition, FWFD says poor water supply, traffic control and crowded parking lots hindering truck placement were obstacles when fighting the fire.

Fire fighters say were able to contain the fire after two hours and prevent any extensive damage to surrounding buildings.

According to the Stockyards Museum, the building is a total loss.

The fire is currently under investigation.

