Dangerous summer heat changes how outdoor sports are played in East Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - In the blistering August temperatures, those organizing sporting events in East Texas are taking precautions to make sure players are not exposed to extreme heat.

In Longview, baseball and soccer fields are empty during the hottest parts of the day, as people are scheduling events in the early morning or late evening, when temperatures are not as high.

Sports medicine experts say with a heat index of 90°F-103°F, a person can experience heat stroke, heat cramps or heat exhaustion, and extreme caution is recommended.

In the body, internal temperatures can rise above 104°, the widely recognized threshold for heat danger. If outdoor temperatures reach 105° or higher, as happened earlier this week, games and practices are recommended to be postponed or canceled.

Most groups, like the soccer league that plays in the fields off of South Estes Parkway, are scheduling their games early, to be completed before or around noon.

However, even playing earlier, players like Carlos Ballero say they are not playing traditional 45-minute periods but breaking the games up into smaller segments before taking regular breaks.

