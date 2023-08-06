Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Dangerous summer heat changes how outdoor sports are played in East Texas

In Longview, baseball and soccer fields are empty during the hottest parts of the day.
In Longview, baseball and soccer fields are empty during the hottest parts of the day.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - In the blistering August temperatures, those organizing sporting events in East Texas are taking precautions to make sure players are not exposed to extreme heat.

In Longview, baseball and soccer fields are empty during the hottest parts of the day, as people are scheduling events in the early morning or late evening, when temperatures are not as high.

Sports medicine experts say with a heat index of 90°F-103°F, a person can experience heat stroke, heat cramps or heat exhaustion, and extreme caution is recommended.

In the body, internal temperatures can rise above 104°, the widely recognized threshold for heat danger. If outdoor temperatures reach 105° or higher, as happened earlier this week, games and practices are recommended to be postponed or canceled.

Most groups, like the soccer league that plays in the fields off of South Estes Parkway, are scheduling their games early, to be completed before or around noon.

However, even playing earlier, players like Carlos Ballero say they are not playing traditional 45-minute periods but breaking the games up into smaller segments before taking regular breaks.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in motorcycle crash in Smith County
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Tyler
The fire department reported that two pickup trucks and a third vehicle collided.
1 flown to hospital, 6 taken by EMS after 3-vehicle crash in Gun Barrel City
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

DeMarcus Ware, with the help of team owner Jerry Jones by his side, unveiled the bust.
2 Dallas Cowboys added to NFL Hall of Fame
Cornerback Trevon Diggs
Cowboys Camp: CB Trevon Diggs says of trash talk, ‘that’s just how we play’
DeMarcus Ware, with the help of team owner Jerry Jones by his side, unveiled the bust.
2 Dallas Cowboys added to NFL Hall of Fame
Cornerback Trevon Diggs
Cowboys Camp: CB Trevon Diggs says of trash talk, ‘that’s just how we play’