Cowboys and safety Malik Hooker agree on a $24 million, 3-year contract extension

The Dallas Cowboys and safety Malik Hooker have agreed on a $24 million, three-year contract extension
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and safety Malik Hooker agreed Saturday on a $24 million, three-year contract extension.

Hooker was entering the final year of a two-year contract he signed with the Cowboys after a disappointing four-year career with Indianapolis, which drafted him 15th overall in 2017.

Hooker's time with the Colts was marred by injuries, but he has stayed healthy since joining Dallas. Hooker has played 31 games over the past two seasons after being limited to 36 games with the Colts.

The 27-year-old tied Trevon Diggs for second on the club with three interceptions last season. Diggs, who led the NFL and tied a team record with 11 interceptions in 2021, just signed a $97 million extension.

Hooker, Donovan Wilson and Jayron Kearse have teamed to give the Cowboys their best group of safeties in years. Wilson is expected to miss most of training camp after straining a calf in the first practice.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

