Cowboys Camp: Center Tyler Biadasz weighs in on what makes camp so valuable

OXNARD, California (KLTV) - He’s the player who touches the ball first and on every down -- we’re talking about the center. That player is in the mix on every down, and Cowboys Center Tyler Biadasz is a no-nonsense kind of guy. In his role, he has to be, and there are many layers to a training camp.

“I think what is great about camp is that we’re all here,” Biadasz said, “and we’re all in this proper here in Oxnard. I think we have a great camaraderie, great chemistry building, and even though guys are practicing at the old line, as our unit specifically, we are doing individual drills more, and we’re getting out of here before practice, so I mean, just building a continuity together, even with the tight ends and the white outs. We’re doing walk-throughs, we’re in meetings, and everything like that. Just what camp is, it’s a huge thing about team building.”

More than any other unit, the offensive line has to be in unison, so it’s imperative that the big guys be on the same page at the snap of the ball. That begins with building unity long before getting to the practice field.

“I mean, this is building chemistry. Like I said, we are meeting in the meeting room with more time,” Biadasz said. “Just getting to know your guys too, a lot of stuff about making a relationship off the field as much as here, and having that ability here in Oxnard, you know, being in the AirBnb’s here and on the property, I think it builds a lot of culture and it builds a lot of camaraderie.”

Six-time pro bowler Zach Martin is still a hold out, but the O-line has to move forward.

“We miss him, and he’s got to handle his business, but we can’t wait for him to get back,” said Cowboys OL Tyron Smith. “The more we work, the more we get with each other, the work is going to speak for itself.”

“Every year you gotta restart it from where you left off,” Diadasz said. “You can bring some stuff forth, and just keep building that that chemistry.”

That will be the key to this Cowboys offensive: keep working and don’t worry about who’s not here.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.