Cowboys Camp: CB Trevon Diggs says of trash talk, ‘that’s just how we play’

OXNARD, California (KLTV) - Training camps can be testy. Competition brings out the best, but sometimes there’s some trash talking.

It happens everywhere, even at the high-school level. Earlier in the week, Quarterback Dak Prescott and Cornerback Trevon Diggs had words. It’s all in the spirit of competition.

“It’s never been, you know...you gotta be a football player to really understand the trash talking,” said WR Cee Dee Lamb. “It’s going to get explicit, and it’s going to get very like that, so just understanding that we all we got. You put a lot of good guys or great guys at their position on a field like this it’s going to happen. Nobody likes nobody getting the best of them, so the competition, it ramps up a lot.”

“I love Dak to death,” said Diggs. “It’s nothing behind it; it’s just competitive. This is football. That’s how we play, so you know, it’s just practice. That’s just what we do.”

