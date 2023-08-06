Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2 Dallas Cowboys added to NFL Hall of Fame

The 32nd and 33rd Dallas Cowboys were inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, Ohio (KLTV) - The 32nd and 33rd Dallas Cowboys were inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.

From small college football to the Hall of Fame, DeMarcus Ware, with the help of team owner Jerry Jones by his side, unveiled the bust. Ware also played for the Broncos.

The other Dallas Cowboy inducted was on the early teams of the franchise, LB Chuck Howley, who played under Tom Landry and Tex Schramm. He was drafted 7th overall by the beats, traded to Dallas, where he’d play 165 games.

His son, Scott, represented his father as Mr. Howley has dementia and didn’t make the trip from Dallas to Canton.

The other gentleman there was the very first person to be drafted by Dallas, also a Hall of Famer, Bob Lily.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

