Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips

Hot and mostly sunny this weekend. A chance for showers early next week.
Mostly sunny and hot. Excessive Heat Warnings in effect.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny to mostly sunny skies for today. High temperatures around 105-degrees this afternoon, Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for the entire area today. We’ll stay warm, if not hot, through the evening; temperatures will still be in the 90s until around midnight. We’ll start Sunday in the upper 70s and low 80s, but quickly warm into the 90s through the morning. Expect another hot afternoon tomorrow, with highs again in the triple digits. We’ll likely see partly cloudy skies in parts of East Texas Sunday morning from the remnants of thunderstorms in Oklahoma overnight tonight. It looks unlikely that any of these thunderstorms make it to East Texas. We will have a shot at some rain on both Monday and Tuesday, but the chance remains low. We’ll likely see the highest totals in the northern half of our area, and even then, those totals likely won’t exceed half an inch in the wettest spots. Skies trend mostly sunny to partly cloudy over the next week, highs mostly in the triple digits. Hopefully you’re at least used to this hot and dry pattern, doesn’t mean we have to like it though. Have a great weekend.

