Tyler High School’s Derrick McFall UCLA bound
By Michael Coleman
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Derrick McFall has decided where he will play after his senior year at Tyler High School.

McFall is a spectacular athlete. a running back who excels at many positions, and all you have to do is look at the table at the many schools that came knocking on is door; in all, nearly 30 schools. He narrowed it down to three schools, UCLA, Colorado and Washington.

The winner? The Bruins of Los Angeles.

“Coach Jerry, man, he showed me love since the day he recruited me. I know it was a late recruitment, but he showed major love. We stayed in contact, he sold love better than all the coaches that tried to recruit me. That’s why I went to UCLA,” McFall said.

The theater was full of family and friends, and it was even his mother’s birthday; he had her come up and presented some roses to her.

“Derrick, why do you want to do it on that day? He said, ‘come on, mama, it’s your birthday,’ and I said I didn’t wanna take away his moment so he said that’s what he wanted to do, so here we are,” proud mom Diana Williams said.

McFall is a game breaker and new Tyler Lions Coach Rashaun Woods feels blessed to coach him in his final season.

“Thankful to be able to have a chance to coach a guy like that. He’s a great kid, comes from a great family, he’s been working hard all summer and he’s extremely versatile. He can catch the ball. He’s got great ball skills and when he gets the balls in his hands he’s extremely dangerous,” Woods said.

Mom knew where Derrick was headed to school; pop, not so much.

“She did, I didn’t find out like probably two or three days ago,” Terrance Williams said.

And McFall’s announcement comes at a time of school, jumping from one conference to another. His score of the UCLA Bruins.

