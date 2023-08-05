Smith County sheriff working to fill jailer, dispatcher positions

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith says they have been experiencing major shortages when it comes to dentation officers at their facility.

He says they have more than 30 openings right now and because of that, current employees can’t take off or use their vacation days.

“They’re working 12-hour shifts, and the problem being when you’re working 12-hour shifts and require your employees to meet the 1-to-48 ratio required by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, you have to keep people from taking their time off,” Smith said.

When fully staffed, they have around 185 detention officers.

They believe the shortage started with the COVID 19 pandemic, and to entice people to come work at the jail, county commissioners voted to raise pay significantly for jail employees. The starting pay is now a little over $45,000.

Smith says recently the county commissioners have restored overtime pay for the officers but now he is asking for a staffing analysis.

“We’ve got to go the next step and let Chief Pinkerton and I do a staffing analysis to show the number of people needed in addition to what we have, plus fill the 38 positions. But we have to put those extra people on where we can have somebody when they take off, they can take their vacation,” Smith said.

Recently the department started a program where high school students could train to be jailers after graduating, the hope was to help the current shortage. Three people were hired from the program.

Smith says even though they have a way to go, he feels like they will be able to close the gaps.

“I’m very optimistic with this commissioners court that we have and the judge we have, and things are going to go nowhere but up,” Smith said.

Sheriff Smith says they also are experiencing a dispatch shortage. County commissioners also have recently restored their overtime pay. Both go into effect October 1.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.