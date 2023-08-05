National Ranching Heritage Center receives ‘Red Steagall’ collection

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The National Ranching Heritage Center at Texas Tech is receiving a collection worth millions of dollars, but its historic value may be worth even more.

Executive Director at the center, Jim Campbell, said the donation from Red Steagall showcases the history of the western lifestyle and the American cowboy.

“About 30 years ago, Red really became one of the prominent leaders of the cowboy poetry and songwriting genre,” Campbell said.

For decades, Red Steagall used the power of poetry and the spoken world to tell stories about a time many people have forgotten, but that makes up a big piece of American history.

“The ranching story really is the story of America,” Campbell said. “People from all walks of life came together to really establish what we now know as the ranching industry in the United States.”

Steagall has kept the face of that industry in the forefront of mainstream media through his nationally-syndicated radio show “Cowboys Corner” and multiple television shows.

“Red was able to capture those stories and those interviews,” Campbell said. “Through his donation, those will be able to live on in perpetuity here at the National Ranching Heritage Center.”

Campbell stated the opportunity to learn from Steagall’s stories and life will only grow from here.

The National Ranching Heritage Center hopes this donation will help create the Red Steagall Institute, a place to house the collection and tell the western stories that helped build America.

“It really will serve as an educational tool for people across the country to come an learn how those early cowboys and ranchers lived life,” Campbell said.

Campbell stated the total valuation of the collection is more than $5 million dollars.

An exact date for when the collection will be open to the public has not yet been set.

