Museum of East Texas hosts world traveler

Retired Foreign Service Officer and world traveler Angier Peavy has seen many different countries and collected many different treasures.
By Tyre White
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Retired Foreign Service Officer and world traveler Angier Peavy has seen many different countries and collected many different treasures.

Peavy was able to share her stories with the community of East Texas: stories she says can teach those who choose to listen.

“It gives people a window on several other worlds. It shows them how you react, and how you ask, in whatever your environment is, and regardless of the environment, the culture, the people. We all want the same things,” she said.

Peavy knew quickly she wanted to see the world. “When I joined the foreign service, I knew very little about it, it just sounded fun. Then, I got in the foreign service, and it just turned out to be exactly what I wanted to do.”

Peavy said some of the things she would collect were out of the ordinary.

“You never know what you’re going to find. Some things that you find that are interesting, doesn’t look like much to somebody else, but I have a paving stone from Paris because they were re-doing the paving, and I picked up one of the stones because that just, it’s neat,” Peavy said.

Patti Smithhart, who attended the event, shared what her favorite treasure was.

“The bottle cap cobra, a little bit bizarre but fascinating, actually quite beautiful,” Smithhart said.

Peavy has traveled to Mexico, India, Bulgaria and Pakistan, just to name a few. You can see her treasures for yourself at the Museum of East Texas from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

