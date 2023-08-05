Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Man wins $1.45 million jackpot thanks to buying lottery ticket while grocery shopping

A Florida man turned a stop at a grocery store into a $1.45 million payday.
A Florida man turned a stop at a grocery store into a $1.45 million payday.(cgj0212 via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) - A man turned a stop at a grocery store into a million-dollar payday.

According to the Florida Lottery, Tallahassee resident Larry Strickland claimed his jackpot this week from a drawing held on Feb. 15.

Lottery officials said Strickland won $1.45 million from the Jackpot Triple Play game after he bought the winning ticket at a Publix supermarket in Tallahassee.

The lucky lottery winner chose to receive his winnings as a lump-sum payment of $937,534.

Officials said the Publix store will also receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

The Jackpot Triple Play game offers players a triple chance to win the jackpot. Each ticket comes with three sets of numbers to match the winning numbers drawn. Players can also get an extra chance to win if they add the combo option for $1 more, according to the lottery.

The game’s jackpot starts at $250,000 and can roll over to reach $2 million.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A manhunt took place off I-20 near Lindale on Friday afternoon.
Brief pursuit leads to manhunt, 2 arrests near Lindale
Samantha Wilson
Lindale woman accused of failing to report repeated child sex abuse
Aaron Michael Marshall
Former Hughes Springs coach gets 100-year prison sentence for child sex crimes conviction
David Sartain
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office releases name of victim in homicide
Warren Rogers
Reward offered in connection with case involving murder of Tyler veteran

Latest News

Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Tyler
Longview back-to-school communty fair
Longview back-to-school community fair helps parents offset cost of supplies
Longview back-to-school communty fair
WebXtra: Longview back-to-school community fair helps parents offset cost of supplies
(Source: CNN, NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS, WCBS, COURTESY FACEBOOK, OTIS PENA, COURTESY...
New York stabbing suspect surrenders